Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summary

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tesla Motors, Inc. stated a price of 213.34 today, indicating a positive change of 2.35%.

Tesla Motors, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33532.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.40% and an average volume of 4197.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tesla Motors, Inc. stands at -20.79% while the 52-week low stands at 51.25%.

The performance week for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 5.36% and the performance month is at 10.46%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.08% and 7.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tesla Motors, Inc. is 9.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.56%.

The volatility (week) for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 2.46% and the volatility (month) is at 2.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.5 and the float short is at 27.67%.

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -193.60%.