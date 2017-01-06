Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summary

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tesla Motors, Inc. stated a price of 228.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.66%.

Tesla Motors, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36694.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.40% and an average volume of 4556.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tesla Motors, Inc. stands at -15.26% while the 52-week low stands at 61.81%.

The performance week for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 3.19% and the performance month is at 21.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.77% and 5.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tesla Motors, Inc. is 15.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.49%.

The volatility (week) for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 3.69% and the volatility (month) is at 2.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.77 and the float short is at 27.43%.

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 6.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -193.60%.