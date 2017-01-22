Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summary

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tesla Motors, Inc. stated a price of 244.73 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

Tesla Motors, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39266.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.40% and an average volume of 4677.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tesla Motors, Inc. stands at -9.14% while the 52-week low stands at 73.51%.

The performance week for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 6.59% and the performance month is at 20.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.23% and 10.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tesla Motors, Inc. is 19.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.20%.

The volatility (week) for Tesla Motors, Inc. is at 2.45% and the volatility (month) is at 2.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.3 and the float short is at 26.48%.

Tesla Motors, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 6.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -193.60%.