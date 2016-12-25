Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Toyota Motor Corporation stated a price of 120.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Toyota Motor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 199356.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.80% and an average volume of 231.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Toyota Motor Corporation stands at -3.57% while the 52-week low stands at 25.50%.

The performance week for Toyota Motor Corporation is at -0.08% and the performance month is at 5.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.81% and 22.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Toyota Motor Corporation is 3.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.25%.

The volatility (week) for Toyota Motor Corporation is at 0.50% and the volatility (month) is at 0.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Toyota Motor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.95 and the float short is at 0.13%.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.72, while the P/S ratio is at 0.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.90%.