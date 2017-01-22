Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Toyota Motor Corporation stated a price of 118.92 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Toyota Motor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 195096.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.30% and an average volume of 214.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Toyota Motor Corporation stands at -3.46% while the 52-week low stands at 23.44%.

The performance week for Toyota Motor Corporation is at -0.60% and the performance month is at -2.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.51% and 10.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Toyota Motor Corporation is 0.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.26%.

The volatility (week) for Toyota Motor Corporation is at 0.58% and the volatility (month) is at 0.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Toyota Motor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.79 and the float short is at 0.07%.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.59, while the P/S ratio is at 0.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.90%.