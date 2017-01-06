Large Cap Auto Parts: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Summary

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Autoliv, Inc. stated a price of 113.22 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Autoliv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10015.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 485.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Autoliv, Inc. stands at -9.21% while the 52-week low stands at 22.07%.

The performance week for Autoliv, Inc. is at 0.74% and the performance month is at 8.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.08% and 8.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Autoliv, Inc. is 9.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.97%.

The volatility (week) for Autoliv, Inc. is at 1.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Autoliv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 11.71 and the float short is at 6.46%.

Autoliv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.55, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.10%.