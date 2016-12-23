Large Cap Auto Parts: Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Summary

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Delphi Automotive PLC stated a price of 67.95 today, indicating a positive change of 1.04%.

Delphi Automotive PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 18468.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 2421.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Delphi Automotive PLC stands at -21.45% while the 52-week low stands at 24.43%.

The performance week for Delphi Automotive PLC is at -2.61% and the performance month is at 0.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.83% and 9.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -20.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Delphi Automotive PLC is 2.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.11%.

The volatility (week) for Delphi Automotive PLC is at 2.32% and the volatility (month) is at 3.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Delphi Automotive PLC’s short ratio is currently at 2.25 and the float short is at 2.02%.

Delphi Automotive PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.33, while the P/S ratio is at 1.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.