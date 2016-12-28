Large Cap Auto Parts: Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Summary

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Delphi Automotive PLC stated a price of 67.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Delphi Automotive PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 18454.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 2424.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Delphi Automotive PLC stands at -21.46% while the 52-week low stands at 24.41%.

The performance week for Delphi Automotive PLC is at -0.44% and the performance month is at 1.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.97% and 15.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Delphi Automotive PLC is 2.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.11%.

The volatility (week) for Delphi Automotive PLC is at 2.11% and the volatility (month) is at 2.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Delphi Automotive PLC’s short ratio is currently at 2.24 and the float short is at 2.02%.

Delphi Automotive PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.47, while the P/S ratio is at 1.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.