Large Cap Auto Parts: Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Delphi Automotive PLC stated a price of 70.66 today, indicating a positive change of -1.87%.

Delphi Automotive PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 19502.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 2390.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Delphi Automotive PLC stands at -8.24% while the 52-week low stands at 29.39%.

The performance week for Delphi Automotive PLC is at -0.56% and the performance month is at 4.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.96% and 3.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Delphi Automotive PLC is 3.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.13%.

The volatility (week) for Delphi Automotive PLC is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Delphi Automotive PLC’s short ratio is currently at 2.03 and the float short is at 1.80%.

Delphi Automotive PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.21, while the P/S ratio is at 1.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.