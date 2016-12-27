Large Cap Auto Parts: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Johnson Controls International plc stated a price of 42.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Johnson Controls International plc is operating with a market capitalization of 39913.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.50% and an average volume of 5960.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Johnson Controls International plc stands at -12.88% while the 52-week low stands at 49.72%.

The performance week for Johnson Controls International plc is at 1.00% and the performance month is at -6.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.49% and 7.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Johnson Controls International plc is -2.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.13%.

The volatility (week) for Johnson Controls International plc is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Johnson Controls International plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.24 and the float short is at 0.79%.

Johnson Controls International plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -159.80%.