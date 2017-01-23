Large Cap Auto Parts Stores: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Summary

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stated a price of 171.5 today, indicating a positive change of -0.13%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12648.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1050.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stands at -3.53% while the 52-week low stands at 30.53%.

The performance week for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is at -1.70% and the performance month is at -1.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.62% and 4.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is 2.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.63%.

The volatility (week) for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.74 and the float short is at 6.81%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.13, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.60%.