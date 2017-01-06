Large Cap Auto Parts Stores: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summary

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AutoZone, Inc. stated a price of 793.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

AutoZone, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22920.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 292.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -69.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AutoZone, Inc. stands at -3.17% while the 52-week low stands at 16.53%.

The performance week for AutoZone, Inc. is at -0.49% and the performance month is at 2.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.29% and -0.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AutoZone, Inc. is 2.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.54%.

The volatility (week) for AutoZone, Inc. is at 1.51% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AutoZone, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.55 and the float short is at 8.81%.

AutoZone, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.87, while the P/S ratio is at 2.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.00%.