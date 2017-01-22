Large Cap Auto Parts Stores: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summary

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AutoZone, Inc. stated a price of 770.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.02%.

AutoZone, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22037.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 282.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -69.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AutoZone, Inc. stands at -6.04% while the 52-week low stands at 13.07%.

The performance week for AutoZone, Inc. is at -2.56% and the performance month is at -3.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.61% and -2.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AutoZone, Inc. is -1.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.43%.

The volatility (week) for AutoZone, Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AutoZone, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.57 and the float short is at 8.52%.

AutoZone, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.35, while the P/S ratio is at 2.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.00%.