Large Cap Auto Parts Stores: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. stated a price of 283.22 today, indicating a positive change of 0.08%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26634.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.00% and an average volume of 840.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 53.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. stands at -3.29% while the 52-week low stands at 25.81%.

The performance week for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is at 1.40% and the performance month is at 2.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.45% and 5.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is 3.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.68%.

The volatility (week) for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.64 and the float short is at 6.98%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.42, while the P/S ratio is at 3.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.00%.