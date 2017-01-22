Large Cap Auto Parts Stores: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. stated a price of 274.01 today, indicating a positive change of -0.38%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25981.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.00% and an average volume of 813.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 53.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. stands at -6.43% while the 52-week low stands at 20.97%.

The performance week for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is at -2.69% and the performance month is at -3.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.46% and 0.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is -0.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.06%.

The volatility (week) for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.79 and the float short is at 6.89%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.53, while the P/S ratio is at 3.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.00%.