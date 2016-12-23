Large Cap Auto Parts Wholesale: Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Summary

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Magna International Inc. stated a price of 44.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Magna International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16875.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 1438.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Magna International Inc. stands at -6.46% while the 52-week low stands at 48.87%.

The performance week for Magna International Inc. is at -1.96% and the performance month is at 7.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.39% and 23.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Magna International Inc. is 6.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.94%.

The volatility (week) for Magna International Inc. is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Magna International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.83 and the float short is at 0.73%.

Magna International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.6, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.20%.