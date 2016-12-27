Large Cap Auto Parts Wholesale: Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Summary

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Magna International Inc. stated a price of 44.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

Magna International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16870.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 1427.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Magna International Inc. stands at -6.10% while the 52-week low stands at 49.44%.

The performance week for Magna International Inc. is at -1.41% and the performance month is at 7.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.71% and 32.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Magna International Inc. is 6.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.32%.

The volatility (week) for Magna International Inc. is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Magna International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.84 and the float short is at 0.73%.

Magna International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.64, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.20%.