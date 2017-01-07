Large Cap Auto Parts Wholesale: Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Summary

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Magna International Inc. stated a price of 45.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Magna International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17428.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 1394.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Magna International Inc. stands at -4.13% while the 52-week low stands at 52.58%.

The performance week for Magna International Inc. is at 3.67% and the performance month is at 5.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.88% and 34.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Magna International Inc. is 7.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.36%.

The volatility (week) for Magna International Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Magna International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.72 and the float short is at 1.05%.

Magna International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.84, while the P/S ratio is at 0.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.20%.