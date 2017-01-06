Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Summary

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ambev S.A. stated a price of 5.07 today, indicating a positive change of -1.65%.

Ambev S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 81009.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 19795.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ambev S.A. stands at -19.95% while the 52-week low stands at 31.48%.

The performance week for Ambev S.A. is at 5.09% and the performance month is at 7.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.99% and -8.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ambev S.A. is -1.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.80%.

The volatility (week) for Ambev S.A. is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ambev S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.3 and the float short is at 0.43%.

Ambev S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.04, while the P/S ratio is at 5.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.