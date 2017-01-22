Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Summary

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ambev S.A. stated a price of 5.43 today, indicating a positive change of 1.31%.

Ambev S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 85248.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 20719.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ambev S.A. stands at -14.35% while the 52-week low stands at 40.67%.

The performance week for Ambev S.A. is at 3.43% and the performance month is at 12.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.42% and -7.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ambev S.A. is 7.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.45%.

The volatility (week) for Ambev S.A. is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ambev S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.01 and the float short is at 0.35%.

Ambev S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.24, while the P/S ratio is at 5.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.