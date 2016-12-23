Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Summary

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ambev S.A. stated a price of 4.86 today, indicating a positive change of 1.99%.

Ambev S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 74887.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 19431.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ambev S.A. stands at -23.26% while the 52-week low stands at 26.04%.

The performance week for Ambev S.A. is at -0.83% and the performance month is at -5.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -21.42% and -12.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ambev S.A. is -8.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.58%.

The volatility (week) for Ambev S.A. is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 2.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ambev S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.79 and the float short is at 0.26%.

Ambev S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.29, while the P/S ratio is at 5.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.