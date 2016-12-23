Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stated a price of 103.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is operating with a market capitalization of 173263.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2444.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at -22.81% while the 52-week low stands at 5.14%.

The performance week for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at 1.24% and the performance month is at 0.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.70% and -14.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -14.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is -5.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.74%.

The volatility (week) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s short ratio is currently at 1.05 and the float short is at 0.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.95, while the P/S ratio is at 4.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.40%.