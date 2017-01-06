Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stated a price of 106.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.70%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is operating with a market capitalization of 178578.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2376.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at -20.78% while the 52-week low stands at 7.91%.

The performance week for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at 2.79% and the performance month is at 3.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.01% and -14.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is -0.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.17%.

The volatility (week) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s short ratio is currently at 0.81 and the float short is at 0.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.08, while the P/S ratio is at 4.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.40%.