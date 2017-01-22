Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stated a price of 105.39 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is operating with a market capitalization of 177922.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2380.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at -21.28% while the 52-week low stands at 7.23%.

The performance week for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at -0.52% and the performance month is at 2.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.77% and -13.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 0.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.24%.

The volatility (week) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 0.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s short ratio is currently at 0.75 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 56.33, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.40%.