Large Cap Beverages – Brewers: Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX)

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V stated a price of 76.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V is operating with a market capitalization of 26632.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 723.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.72.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V stands at -23.88% while the 52-week low stands at 2.32%.

The performance week for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V is at -0.93% and the performance month is at -6.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.32% and -12.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V is -10.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.18%.

The volatility (week) for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 2.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V’s short ratio is currently at 1.59 and the float short is at 0.39%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.27, while the P/S ratio is at 1.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.90%.