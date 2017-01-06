Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc stated a price of 31.96 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 15510.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1829.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc stands at -21.78% while the 52-week low stands at 5.20%.

The performance week for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is at 1.04% and the performance month is at 1.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.64% and -9.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is -5.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.57%.

The volatility (week) for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 1.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.70%.