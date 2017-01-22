Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc stated a price of 34.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 16394.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1947.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc stands at -16.72% while the 52-week low stands at 12.02%.

The performance week for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is at 5.55% and the performance month is at 5.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.13% and -9.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is 3.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.50%.

The volatility (week) for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is at 1.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.05 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.75, while the P/S ratio is at 1.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.70%.