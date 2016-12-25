Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS)

Summary

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. stated a price of 90.78 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16653.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 1541.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. stands at -7.03% while the 52-week low stands at 12.69%.

The performance week for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is at 0.14% and the performance month is at 4.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.15% and -4.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is 4.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.52%.

The volatility (week) for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is at 0.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.59 and the float short is at 3.87%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.66, while the P/S ratio is at 2.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.50%.