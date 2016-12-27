Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A)

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. stated a price of 20.74 today, indicating a positive change of -0.29%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 19688.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 7.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Embotelladora Andina S.A. stands at -9.47% while the 52-week low stands at 46.37%.

The performance week for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is at -1.00% and the performance month is at 1.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.03% and 11.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is -2.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.07%.

The volatility (week) for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is at 0.63% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.91 and the float short is at 0.01%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.26, while the P/S ratio is at 7.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.