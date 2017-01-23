Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A)

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. stated a price of 20.96 today, indicating a positive change of 1.99%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 19840.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 5.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Embotelladora Andina S.A. stands at -8.51% while the 52-week low stands at 47.92%.

The performance week for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is at 0.82% and the performance month is at 1.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.07% and 2.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is 0.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.35%.

The volatility (week) for Embotelladora Andina S.A. is at 0.27% and the volatility (month) is at 0.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.54 and the float short is at 0.00%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.46, while the P/S ratio is at 7.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.