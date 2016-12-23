Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Monster Beverage Corporation stated a price of 45.42 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Monster Beverage Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 25743.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.80% and an average volume of 3074.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at -18.16% while the 52-week low stands at 20.50%.

The performance week for Monster Beverage Corporation is at 2.28% and the performance month is at 0.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.47% and -11.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -8.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Monster Beverage Corporation is -0.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.29%.

The volatility (week) for Monster Beverage Corporation is at 2.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Monster Beverage Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 2.62%.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.56, while the P/S ratio is at 8.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.