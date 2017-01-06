Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Monster Beverage Corporation stated a price of 46.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.02%.

Monster Beverage Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 26783.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.80% and an average volume of 3147.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at -16.76% while the 52-week low stands at 22.57%.

The performance week for Monster Beverage Corporation is at 2.85% and the performance month is at 2.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.59% and -14.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Monster Beverage Corporation is 2.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.73%.

The volatility (week) for Monster Beverage Corporation is at 1.73% and the volatility (month) is at 2.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Monster Beverage Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.55 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.35, while the P/S ratio is at 9.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.