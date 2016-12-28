Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

Summary

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pepsico, Inc. stated a price of 105.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.06%.

Pepsico, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 151091.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 4640.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 54.80% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pepsico, Inc. stands at -3.84% while the 52-week low stands at 16.08%.

The performance week for Pepsico, Inc. is at -0.74% and the performance month is at 4.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.09% and 4.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pepsico, Inc. is 1.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.46%.

The volatility (week) for Pepsico, Inc. is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pepsico, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.15 and the float short is at 0.70%.

Pepsico, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.03, while the P/S ratio is at 2.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.90%.