Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

Summary

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pepsico, Inc. stated a price of 104.68 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Pepsico, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 150690.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 4335.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 54.80% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pepsico, Inc. stands at -4.27% while the 52-week low stands at 15.57%.

The performance week for Pepsico, Inc. is at 0.09% and the performance month is at 3.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.50% and -1.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pepsico, Inc. is 0.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.82%.

The volatility (week) for Pepsico, Inc. is at 0.78% and the volatility (month) is at 0.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pepsico, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 0.73%.

Pepsico, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.95, while the P/S ratio is at 2.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.90%.