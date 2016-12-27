Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summary

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Coca-Cola Company stated a price of 41.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

The Coca-Cola Company is operating with a market capitalization of 179203.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 14023.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Coca-Cola Company stands at -9.51% while the 52-week low stands at 5.48%.

The performance week for The Coca-Cola Company is at -0.34% and the performance month is at 2.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.23% and -3.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Coca-Cola Company is 0.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.33%.

The volatility (week) for The Coca-Cola Company is at 0.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Coca-Cola Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.58 and the float short is at 0.84%.

The Coca-Cola Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.24, while the P/S ratio is at 4.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.60%.