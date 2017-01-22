Large Cap Beverages – Soft Drinks: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summary

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Coca-Cola Company stated a price of 41.32 today, indicating a positive change of 0.44%.

The Coca-Cola Company is operating with a market capitalization of 177435.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 13684.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Coca-Cola Company stands at -10.18% while the 52-week low stands at 4.69%.

The performance week for The Coca-Cola Company is at 0.90% and the performance month is at -0.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.91% and -7.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Coca-Cola Company is 0.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.43%.

The volatility (week) for The Coca-Cola Company is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 0.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Coca-Cola Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.6 and the float short is at 0.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.07, while the P/S ratio is at 4.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.60%.