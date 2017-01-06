Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Brown-Forman Corporation stated a price of 45.1 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

Brown-Forman Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17751.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 23.40% and an average volume of 942.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 75.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Brown-Forman Corporation stands at -11.88% while the 52-week low stands at 2.92%.

The performance week for Brown-Forman Corporation is at 0.96% and the performance month is at 0.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.35% and -6.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Brown-Forman Corporation is -0.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.50%.

The volatility (week) for Brown-Forman Corporation is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Brown-Forman Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 10.8 and the float short is at 3.52%.

Brown-Forman Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.16, while the P/S ratio is at 5.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.70%.