Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Constellation Brands, Inc. stated a price of 150.64 today, indicating a positive change of 1.28%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29612.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.00% and an average volume of 1771.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Constellation Brands, Inc. stands at -12.98% while the 52-week low stands at 16.54%.

The performance week for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at -4.80% and the performance month is at -4.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.51% and -2.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.43%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Constellation Brands, Inc. is -4.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.14%.

The volatility (week) for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at 2.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.72 and the float short is at 2.92%.

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.64, while the P/S ratio is at 4.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.30%.