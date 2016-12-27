Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Constellation Brands, Inc. stated a price of 151.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29942.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.00% and an average volume of 1780.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Constellation Brands, Inc. stands at -12.65% while the 52-week low stands at 16.98%.

The performance week for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at -4.42% and the performance month is at -2.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.70% and -1.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Constellation Brands, Inc. is -3.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.81%.

The volatility (week) for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at 2.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.71 and the float short is at 2.92%.

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.02, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.30%.