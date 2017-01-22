Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Constellation Brands, Inc. stated a price of 150.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29415.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 2088.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Constellation Brands, Inc. stands at -13.31% while the 52-week low stands at 16.11%.

The performance week for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at 1.73% and the performance month is at -4.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.10% and -8.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Constellation Brands, Inc. is -1.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.69%.

The volatility (week) for Constellation Brands, Inc. is at 2.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.19 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.38, while the P/S ratio is at 4.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.30%.