Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summary

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Diageo plc stated a price of 103.39 today, indicating a positive change of 0.09%.

Diageo plc is operating with a market capitalization of 64851.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 820.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Diageo plc stands at -12.12% while the 52-week low stands at 6.35%.

The performance week for Diageo plc is at -0.52% and the performance month is at 2.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.91% and 1.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Diageo plc is -0.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.54%.

The volatility (week) for Diageo plc is at 0.61% and the volatility (month) is at 0.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Diageo plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.86 and the float short is at 0.37%.

Diageo plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.36, while the P/S ratio is at 4.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.80%.