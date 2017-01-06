Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summary

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Diageo plc stated a price of 106.16 today, indicating a positive change of -0.62%.

Diageo plc is operating with a market capitalization of 67002.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 835.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Diageo plc stands at -9.77% while the 52-week low stands at 9.20%.

The performance week for Diageo plc is at 3.95% and the performance month is at 5.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.66% and -4.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Diageo plc is 2.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.92%.

The volatility (week) for Diageo plc is at 0.76% and the volatility (month) is at 0.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Diageo plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.11 and the float short is at 0.28%.

Diageo plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.45, while the P/S ratio is at 5.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.80%.