Large Cap Beverages – Wineries & Distillers: Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summary

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Diageo plc stated a price of 107.34 today, indicating a positive change of -0.03%.

Diageo plc is operating with a market capitalization of 67329.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 830.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Diageo plc stands at -8.76% while the 52-week low stands at 10.41%.

The performance week for Diageo plc is at -0.03% and the performance month is at 3.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.97% and -3.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Diageo plc is 3.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.89%.

The volatility (week) for Diageo plc is at 0.75% and the volatility (month) is at 0.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Diageo plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.86 and the float short is at 0.25%.

Diageo plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.4, while the P/S ratio is at 5.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.80%.