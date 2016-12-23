Large Cap Biotechnology: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated a price of 126.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.91%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27436.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2850.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -34.36% while the 52-week low stands at 16.38%.

The performance week for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 7.84% and the performance month is at 7.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.08% and 11.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -34.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 4.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.34%.

The volatility (week) for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 5.46% and the volatility (month) is at 4.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 1.93%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 77.35, while the P/S ratio is at 9.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.50%.