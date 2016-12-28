Large Cap Biotechnology: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated a price of 126.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.61%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28222.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2854.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -34.65% while the 52-week low stands at 15.85%.

The performance week for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 5.96% and the performance month is at 6.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.15% and 13.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -33.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 3.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.73%.

The volatility (week) for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 5.34% and the volatility (month) is at 4.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 1.93%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 78.17, while the P/S ratio is at 9.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.50%.