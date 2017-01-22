Large Cap Biotechnology: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated a price of 131.97 today, indicating a positive change of -1.77%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30085.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 3230.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -18.86% while the 52-week low stands at 20.94%.

The performance week for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at -3.92% and the performance month is at 15.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.69% and 3.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 5.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.64%.

The volatility (week) for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 3.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.72 and the float short is at 2.49%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 80.13, while the P/S ratio is at 10.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.50%.