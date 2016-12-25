Large Cap Biotechnology: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summary

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Amgen Inc. stated a price of 147.55 today, indicating a positive change of 0.81%.

Amgen Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 110514.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 3940.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Amgen Inc. stands at -16.00% while the 52-week low stands at 11.15%.

The performance week for Amgen Inc. is at -1.22% and the performance month is at 1.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.40% and 3.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Amgen Inc. is -0.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.57%.

The volatility (week) for Amgen Inc. is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Amgen Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.8 and the float short is at 0.95%.

Amgen Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.74, while the P/S ratio is at 4.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.20%.