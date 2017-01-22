Large Cap Biotechnology: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summary

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Amgen Inc. stated a price of 154.67 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Amgen Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 115538.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 4199.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Amgen Inc. stands at -11.95% while the 52-week low stands at 16.52%.

The performance week for Amgen Inc. is at -0.44% and the performance month is at 4.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.33% and -4.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Amgen Inc. is 4.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.41%.

The volatility (week) for Amgen Inc. is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Amgen Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.48 and the float short is at 0.84%.

Amgen Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.45, while the P/S ratio is at 5.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.20%.