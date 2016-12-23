Large Cap Biotechnology: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Summary

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Biogen Inc. stated a price of 286.8 today, indicating a positive change of 1.32%.

Biogen Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 61712.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.50% and an average volume of 1701.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Biogen Inc. stands at -14.04% while the 52-week low stands at 28.60%.

The performance week for Biogen Inc. is at -1.36% and the performance month is at -11.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.44% and 23.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -7.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Biogen Inc. is -3.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.31%.

The volatility (week) for Biogen Inc. is at 2.60% and the volatility (month) is at 2.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Biogen Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Biogen Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.01, while the P/S ratio is at 5.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.00%.