Large Cap Biotechnology: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Summary

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Biogen Inc. stated a price of 295.38 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

Biogen Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 64649.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.50% and an average volume of 1730.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Biogen Inc. stands at -11.47% while the 52-week low stands at 32.44%.

The performance week for Biogen Inc. is at 1.49% and the performance month is at 1.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.21% and 18.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Biogen Inc. is 0.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.81%.

The volatility (week) for Biogen Inc. is at 2.12% and the volatility (month) is at 2.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Biogen Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.15 and the float short is at 0.92%.

Biogen Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.6, while the P/S ratio is at 5.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.00%.